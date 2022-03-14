Gov. Edwards addresses lawmakers on opening day of the legislative session

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -On the opening day of the 2022 regular legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards’ state of the state address to state lawmakers included a big announcement on the state’s posture related to COVID-19.

Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards entered the joint session of House and Senate members to applause.

And once at the podium, Edwards said he was praying for the people of Ukraine and then announced that he would not renew the state’s two-year-old COVID-19 public emergency order. Edwards says the order expires this Wednesday.

“A lot has changed. We have safe and effective vaccines that are saving countless lives. We have better therapeutic treatments. High-quality masks are now a practical option for families. Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily dropping since we emerged from the Omicron-fueled surge this winter,” said Edwards.

But his announcement left room for changing course if there is another surge in COVID cases.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that we are in a much better place today than we were two years ago,” said Edwards.

Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero applauded Edwards’ decision on the public emergency.

“That’s going to be big and it’s good to hear from him that we could move on from this COVID situation. It’s been holding us down for the last two years,” said Connick.

Edwards spent the bulk of his address discussing his priorities for the new fiscal year which begins July 1.

The state has a lot of cash due to billions in federal COVID-relief funds and its own budget surplus.

“It all adds up to a historic opportunity to transform our state through pivotal investments in every level of education, infrastructure projects that for decades have been pipe dreams, long overdue pay raises for some of our most dedicated workers, and combating the effects of climate change,” said Edwards.

Sen. Gary Carter, a Democrat, represents New Orleans in the legislature. “With excess dollars, surplus dollars in addition to billions of dollars from the federal government coming in for transportation and infrastructure it’s a wonderful opportunity we must seize in order to carry the day forward in Louisiana,” said Carter.

Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, is Republican and represents parts of Jefferson Parish and New Orleans.

“I think certainly with the budget surplus that’s been realized we must look at those major infrastructure projects. That’s a great use for one-time infrastructure projects, great use for one-time funds,” said Hilferty.

Connick agrees the money needs to be put to good use. “I think the main thing that we have in the state is money to spend and we have to make sure that we spend it wisely and we put it toward things that are going to last for generations and not waste it,” said Connick.

Edwards wants at least a $1,500 pay raise for Louisiana’s K-12 public school teachers and if the state’s revenue picture is more robust than thought he favors increasing the pay raise to $2,000.

Rep. Royce Duplessis is all for giving teachers a bigger pay hike.

“I think there’s bipartisan support to see it as high as it can possibly be but it’s a question of priorities. We know that our teachers are underpaid, and you can measure that up against the Southern Regional Average, so we absolutely need to get above the $1,500,” said Duplessis.

Hilferty said, “I think that’s something we’re all going to be looking at through this budget process. We realize the enormous impact of our teachers throughout the pandemic, and they’ve really been on the frontlines doing a lot of the tough work.”

And Edwards wants more money for first responders. “We are also including a $100 per month supplemental pay increase for eligible first responders, which includes law enforcement officers and firefighters. Here in Louisiana, we need to put to rest this talk about defunding the police,” said Edwards.

Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, says more money for law enforcement officers is warranted.

“First responder pay very critical, they’re our unsung heroes, you look at the work that they did post-COVID, during COVID,” said Hughes.

Duplessis said, ”It’s hard to hire police officers in various parts of the state, New Orleans is dealing with that, so to get the best you have to be able to pay.”

It remains to be seen if legislators will muster enough votes during the session to override Edwards’ recent veto of the congressional redistricting map. Edwards and members of the Legislative Black Caucus and voting rights groups say the new Census numbers demand a second majority African American congressional district in Louisiana, currently, there is one.

