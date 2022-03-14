BBB Accredited Business
Memorial services set for former NOPD chief Warren Woodfork

Warren Woodfork Sr., who served from 1985-91 as the first Black superintendent of the New...
Warren Woodfork Sr., who served from 1985-91 as the first Black superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, died March 9.(NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Memorial services have been set for Warren Woodfork Sr., who from 1985-91 served as the first Black superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

Woodfork, who died March 9 of natural causes at age 85, will lie in state with full ceremonial honors provided by the NOPD at Gallier Hall on Wednesday (March 16) from noon to 5 p.m., according to his niece, United States Magistrate Judge Dana M. Douglas.

Funeral services will be held Thursday (March 17) at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Treme (1923 St. Philip St.). Visitation there will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the funeral Mass will start at 11 a.m.

Woodfork, the eldest of eight children, was born in Opelousas but moved to New Orleans at a young age. He graduated from J.S. Clark High School and attended Xavier University. He worked as a postal clerk and served in the United States Air Force before beginning his 28-year career in law enforcement, Douglas said.

Woodfork was appointed in 1985 to head the NOPD by the city’s first Black mayor, Ernest “Dutch” Morial, and was kept on the job by its second, Sidney Barthelemy. During his tenure, Woodfork pushed for community policing by increasing the interaction of top-ranking officers with people and businesses in their districts, and appointed the first female deputy chief (Yvonne Bechet) and district commander (Carol Hewlett) in the NOPD’s history.

Woodfork retired from the NOPD in 1991. He is survived by a daughter and two sons, four grandchildren, a sister and brother, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Woodfork’s wife Marie passed away in 2016 after 42 years of marriage, and son Warren Jr. died in 2017.

Woodfork will be interned at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.

