New Orleans gas prices stabilize, for the moment

Gasoline prices in New Orleans have stabilized for the moment, staying unchanged at an average...
Gasoline prices in New Orleans have stabilized for the moment, staying unchanged at an average price of $4.17 per gallon over the week of March 6-13.
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gasoline prices in New Orleans have stabilized, at least for the moment, with the average cost staying unchanged over the past week at $4.17 per gallon, according to the weekly survey of 415 filling stations by the analyst website GasBuddy.com.

The survey found gas prices in the city 95.7 cents higher per gallon than a month ago, with the biggest surge occurring after Russian military forces invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that has unsettled the global fuel market.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, said he anticipates a slight decline in the national average gas price of $4.32 per gallon over the next few days.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” De Haan said. “The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely.

“For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table. But it certainly could be a future possibility, as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

According to the survey, the cheapest gasoline price in New Orleans as of Sunday was $3.69 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.49.

Across Louisiana, the cheapest gas Sunday was $3.69 per gallon, the most expensive was $4.99 and the statewide average was $4.14, unchanged from last week.

The average gas price in Baton Rouge was $4.18 per gallon, also unchanged from last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

