BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

OVERTIME PODCAST: Saints interest in Deshaun Watson ‘is real’

Deshaun Watson will meet with the Panthers and the Saints this week. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)
Deshaun Watson will meet with the Panthers and the Saints this week. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Numerous reports point to the Saints making a trade offer for embattled Texans quarterback. On the latest edition of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende weighed in on the possibility of Watson coming to New Orleans.

" I think it’s real. The Saints are interested in a guy like Deshaun Watson. According to FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan, the Saints have done their own due diligence. Ownership has given their approval to make such a trade. However, compensation is a very real thing. Contract is a very real thing. They’re hoping to do some maneuvering to get that contract under the cap. Deshaun has a no-trade clause, so he holds a lot of power in this situation,” said Fazende.

In Baton Rouge, a ton of the talk also surrounds the quarterback position. Last week, Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU. With spring football kicking off next week, it’s a Daniels-Myles Brennan battle for QB1.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller weighed in on Daniels transfer to LSU.

" Obviously it’s a surprise in some ways. I think it’s also telling us a lot about Brian Kelly. I think he wants to build a stable of a quarterback room as he can. I think he likes Myles Brennan, but he does have injury issues. I think he saw room for improvement. I don’t know who’s going to win that job, but with Jayden Daniels it’s a no lose situation,” said Miller.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is heading into his fifth season in New...
Report: Saints restructure Davenport’s base salary
Marcus Williams is headed to Baltimore. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The ...
Former Saints safety Marcus Williams to sign with the Ravens
Deshaun Watson met with the Saints on Monday. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
What would the Saints offer to get Deshaun Watson in a trade
Pelicans star guard C.J. McCollum is trying to convince former LSU WR Jarvis Landry to "come...
REPORT: Saints show interest in Landry; Pelicans guard tells him “come south”
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says