OVERTIME PODCAST: Saints interest in Deshaun Watson ‘is real’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Numerous reports point to the Saints making a trade offer for embattled Texans quarterback. On the latest edition of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende weighed in on the possibility of Watson coming to New Orleans.

" I think it’s real. The Saints are interested in a guy like Deshaun Watson. According to FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan, the Saints have done their own due diligence. Ownership has given their approval to make such a trade. However, compensation is a very real thing. Contract is a very real thing. They’re hoping to do some maneuvering to get that contract under the cap. Deshaun has a no-trade clause, so he holds a lot of power in this situation,” said Fazende.

In Baton Rouge, a ton of the talk also surrounds the quarterback position. Last week, Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU. With spring football kicking off next week, it’s a Daniels-Myles Brennan battle for QB1.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller weighed in on Daniels transfer to LSU.

" Obviously it’s a surprise in some ways. I think it’s also telling us a lot about Brian Kelly. I think he wants to build a stable of a quarterback room as he can. I think he likes Myles Brennan, but he does have injury issues. I think he saw room for improvement. I don’t know who’s going to win that job, but with Jayden Daniels it’s a no lose situation,” said Miller.

