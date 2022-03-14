REPORT: Browns release former LSU WR Jarvis Landry

CLEVELAND (WAFB) - The Cleveland Browns have released former star LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Landry will be a free agent once free agency begins on Wednesday, March 16.

The #Browns have now released WR Jarvis Landry, who had permission to seek a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Browns recently acquired Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday, March 12 according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Back in February Landry voiced his opinions on Twitter, stating that “I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.

3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere. — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Landry also tweeted that he started the year in the best shape of his life, got hurt in Week 2, came back way too quickly and ended up hurt the entire season and, never heard him mention anything about it.

1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

The former Tiger was a second-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and spent four years in Miami before being traded to Cleveland in 2018. Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receptions in 2017.

Landry has played in 123 games starting 113 of them with 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.