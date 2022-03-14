Source: Saints place second round tender on Deonte Harty (Harris)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have placed a second round tender on Saints return specialist/receiver Deonte Harty, also known as Deonte Harris, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.

This means if another team wants to sign Harris/Harty, the team would receive a second round pick as compensation. The tender is a one-year deal worth $3.96 million. Harris/Harty had his best season as a receiver last year with 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

