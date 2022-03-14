BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Westbank triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured according to JPSO

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A triple shooting on the Westbank leaves one dead and two injured Sunday evening in Harvey.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 3700 block on Long Leaf Drive where deputies located one female victim and two male victims at the scene.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two victims remain in stable condition.

Police have no suspect or motive at this time and are asking anyone with any information on this incident to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

Saints are in the market for a starting QB
Overtime Podcast: Fazende analyzes the Saints QB options; Brody Miller breaks down LSU QB battle
Car thief crashes car in pond
Car thief crashes car in pond
Metairie Road St. Patty's Day parade
Metairie Road St. Patty's Day parade
Daylight savings times
Daylight savings times
Harvey triple shooting
Harvey triple shooting