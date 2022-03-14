Zack: Storm chances return this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sunny skies from the weekend are now behind us, and things will quickly change heading into the new work week as storm chances make a return.

Monday will be the transition day, as clouds start to increase along with the humidity. This will make for a warmer feel throughout the day. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Rain chances remain low for now.

But rain chances ramp up Tuesday morning, with most forecast models showing a line of strong to severe storms moving into the area right around that morning commute time. Anticipate a stormy start Tuesday, followed by the possibility of sunshine later in the day. This line of storms will carry a risk of gusty winds, hail or maybe even a small spin-up tornado.

Once we clear this mess by the middle of the week, it will be back to sunshine and pleasant, spring temperatures. A quick look at St. Patrick’s Day Thursday shows lots of sun, low humidity and highs in the middle 70s. Another system is set to bring storm chances back to the forecast Friday, followed by a nice weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.