Bruce: Rain/Storms moves out-Sun moves back in early afternoon

Storms are gone/Quiet through Thursday
Storms are gone/Quiet through Thursday
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This morning you were awakened by heavy rain, lightning/thunder and gusty winds. All of this has moved east of the area as skies will start to clear.

So, By this afternoon, bright sun looks to return to the forecast which will make for a great second half of the day. That sun will be a warm one, too, allowing for highs to get into the middle 70s.

Weather quiets down for Wednesday on into St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. Highs stay in the 70s with that good-feeling low humidity hanging around. This quiet part of the forecast lasts until Friday morning, when our next storm chance enters the picture. The storms Friday will ride in on a cold front which clears out for the weekend. That means sunny skies return for Saturday and Sunday, with a small cool-down into the 60s and 70s for highs.

Zack: Quiet into St. Patrick’s Day; more storms Friday