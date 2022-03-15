Bruce: Rain/Storms moves out-Sun moves back in early afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This morning you were awakened by heavy rain, lightning/thunder and gusty winds. All of this has moved east of the area as skies will start to clear.

Bruce: Storms move east as drier air arrives through the day bringing in sunny skies by midday. Temps will warm into the mid 70s making for a spring like day. We stay dry through St. Patrick's day with next rain Friday. pic.twitter.com/qEVIuFGwud — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 15, 2022

So, By this afternoon, bright sun looks to return to the forecast which will make for a great second half of the day. That sun will be a warm one, too, allowing for highs to get into the middle 70s.

Weather quiets down for Wednesday on into St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. Highs stay in the 70s with that good-feeling low humidity hanging around. This quiet part of the forecast lasts until Friday morning, when our next storm chance enters the picture. The storms Friday will ride in on a cold front which clears out for the weekend. That means sunny skies return for Saturday and Sunday, with a small cool-down into the 60s and 70s for highs.

