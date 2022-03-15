BBB Accredited Business
Former Saints safety Marcus Williams to sign with the Ravens

Marcus Williams is headed to Baltimore. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The ...
Marcus Williams is headed to Baltimore. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Safety Marcus Williams is leaving the Saints to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeremy Folwer of ESPN, it’s a 5-year, $70 million deal.

Williams played five seasons in the Black and Gold. The Saints decided this offseason to not franchise tag the University of Utah alum.

Williams was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Williams will most likely be remember for the “Minneapolis Miracle” in the 2017 playoffs.

Williams racked up 38 pass deflections and 15 interceptions in his five years in New Orleans.

