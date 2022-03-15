Former Saints safety Marcus Williams to sign with the Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Safety Marcus Williams is leaving the Saints to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeremy Folwer of ESPN, it’s a 5-year, $70 million deal.

Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

Williams played five seasons in the Black and Gold. The Saints decided this offseason to not franchise tag the University of Utah alum.

Williams was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Williams will most likely be remember for the “Minneapolis Miracle” in the 2017 playoffs.

Williams racked up 38 pass deflections and 15 interceptions in his five years in New Orleans.

