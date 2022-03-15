BBB Accredited Business
Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials

Attorney Louis Unglesby (left) and former Louisiana State Police commissioner Retired Col....
Attorney Louis Unglesby (left) and former Louisiana State Police commissioner Retired Col. Kevin Reeves (right) testify on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, before the Louisiana legislative committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana legislative committee tasked with investigating the circumstances of Ronald Greene’s 2019 death while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police heard testimony from former officials on Tuesday, March 15.

While giving his testimony, Col. Kevin Reeves, the former Superintendent for LSP, said he never attempted to cover up anything in any case, even the Ronald Greene investigation.

Col. Reeves says Ronald Greene was high on cocaine and had been drinking at the time of the high speed chase that resulted in the accident leading up to the moment of his death.

Speaker Pro Tempore State Rep. Tanner Magee asked Reeves about his booking of a helicopter for the DA after the Greene incident. Rep. Magee says that looks awkward and can be seen as playing a role in the investigation, which Reeves denies he did.

Rep. Denise Marcelle wanted to know how there could have been no cover-up given the manner the body cam footage was revealed to the public.

Col. Reeves said he’s not the one to answer, the detectives who had the video should be asked that question.

Rep. Magee is going over LSP Sgt. Albert Paxton’s report that includes direct quotes of Trooper Clary which does not mention any struggle. Reeves says he had not read Clary’s statement but has read the report. But Clary’s statements were included in the report.

Col. Reeves’ personal attorney has been removed from the testimony table after being warned several times by Rep. Magee not to outburst any comments since he’s not the one testifying.

Reeves told Rep. Jason Hughes he is ultimately responsible for everything that happened at LSP under his tenure as Superintendent. He refused to answer what he believes could have been done differently in the Ronald Greene incident.

Mona Hardin, the mother of Ronald Greene, testified before a special House committee looking into the investigation of her son's death.(WAFB)
Mona Hardin, the mother of Ronald Greene, testified before a special House committee looking into the investigation of her son's death.(WAFB)

Ronald Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, took to the witness table to testify. She says it’s obvious this was a cover up.

“Those who killed my son should be held accountable,” said Hardin.

She says its awful that someone in such a high position, as Col. Reeves, should have been able to give more affirmative answers than the ones he gave.

Greene’s mother says she can’t and won’t lay her sons ashes to rest until this investigation has been completed and those responsible are held accountable.

Ronald Greene
Ronald Greene

