Metairie-Ukrainian Couple Urges More U.S. Response

A Ukrainian American couple, living in Metairie, are fighting to get loved ones out of harms way. They're also urging Americans to do more to assist their Friends staying behind, to defend against Russian aggression.

It’s a long way from Lafrienere Park to Ukraine, but their war torn homeland is never far from their thoughts.

“God has to be on their side. They’re fighting for their independence and not land or riches they are fighting for their home and their life,” said Oksana Nimkevych, M.D.

The Ukrainian-American couple are both doctors, and as the Russian offensive continues, the death toll among friends and relatives climbs.

“All of my friends are on the front lines right now, my husband lost his classmate in a bombing in a rural area where there are absolutely no military bases,” said Dr. Nimkevych.

Dr.’s Vadym Rusnak and Oksana Nimkevych are in daily contact with friends and relatives in Ukraine. They would like to urge Americans to do more when it comes to donations of humanitarian relief.

“Some areas are OK but some areas, it’s a catastrophic shortage of elementary first aid kits and tourniquets,” said Dr. Rusnak,

They would also like to see the imposition of a no-fly zone. They say in spite of the risks, Russian aggression must be stopped.

“Russia wants to rebuild the Soviet empire if Ukraine falls, Poland will be next for sure,” said Dr. Nimkevych.

Dr. Nimkevych is relieved that her two year old godchild has now evacuated to Germany, but her brother and many of her friends have stayed behind in the effort to fight the Russians.

“I am hopeful, hope heals and the truth is behind Ukraine and the world is changing to democracy all over and Ukraine is trying to build democracy,” said Dr. Nimkevych.

She says the Ukrainian people are resilient, and she hopes that resilience brings military victory, but she says help is needed.

Doctors Rusnák and Nimkevych are participating in several Ukrainian relief efforts They say if you would like to help out, you should work through the Meest and Nova Poshta relief organizations.

