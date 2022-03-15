BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

Latest News

There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
President Joe Biden signed the renewed Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday.
Biden signs renewed domestic violence law
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for more US help in speech to Congress
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught continues in Ukraine
Some storms severe into Friday morning
Storms return late Thursday night