BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new Selena album will be released soon, her father announced during a virtual interview posted to the Latin Groove News Facebook page.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.

She was 23 years old at the time of her death.

The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, said Warner Music is producing the 13-song album that will tentatively be released in April.

He said most of the music is completely new songs pulled from different parts of the family’s catalog, ranging from ballads to cumbias.

Quintanilla explained his son worked on the album to digitally modify Selena’s voice to sound like she did right before she died.

Selena was just 13 years old on the original recording of the first song of the album, but the arrangements and vocals on the track sound as if she were an adult.

“I said that right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music and I think we have done that,” Quintanilla said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Car break-ins latest
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen around busy CBD parking lot in the middle of the day

Latest News

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 doctors killed in dental office shooting in Texas
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Report: Russian court extends Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial resumes for 4 men accused of Michigan governor plot