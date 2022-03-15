BBB Accredited Business
Next storm threat Thursday night into Friday morning

Level 2 risk in effect
A level 2 risk is in effect
A level 2 risk is in effect(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a break in the storms for Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night another powerful low will move out of the Rockies and bring a chance for strong to severe storms. The timing as of now appears to be overnight Thursday into daybreak Friday morning. Stay tuned for updates as well as any increases in the severe threat level.

Once those storms pass it will set up for a very nice weekend with lots of sun and just slightly cooler weather.

Next week temperatures could push to near 80 degrees as yet another Spring storm system brings a severe weather threat around Tuesday.

