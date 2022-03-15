BBB Accredited Business
Report: Saints restructure Davenport’s base salary

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is heading into his fifth season in New...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is heading into his fifth season in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints continue to maneuver through their salary cap constraints. Their latest move is converting $8 million of Marcus Davenport’s $9.55 million base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will create about $6.8 million in space for the Saints.

The move puts the club very close to getting under the salary cap. They must be in compliance by Wednesday at 3pm, the start of the new league year. Davenport is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. For the math to work , the team had to have added voidable years on the back end of the contract.

Davenport is coming off his best season as a pro with nine sacks.

