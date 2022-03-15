REPORT: Saints show interest in Landry; Pelicans guard tells him “come south”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Monday it was announced that former LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be a free agent after being released from the Cleveland Browns and he can sign with any team of his choosing.

Naturally, football fans from all over immediately began recruiting the Convent native. One New Orleans athlete took to social media to try and convince Landry to come back to the Boot.

No, it wasn’t a member of the Saints making a pitch to win Landry over as their new teammate, it was Pelicans star guard C.J. McCollum.

Loved you on my @Browns brotha @God_Son80 🤝. I know you a southern fellow. Why not come south to the @Saints 👀 I’ll be at some games this year 🤷🏽‍♂️ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 14, 2022

McCollum, an Ohio native, is familiar with Landry’s on-field production from watching Cleveland Browns games as a fan. But after a month in the Big Easy, McCollum has been showing how much he’s embracing his new home. This time, he’s reaching out, telling Landry to “come south”, in an effort to dish out an assist to the Saints, the Pelicans’ on-campus partner.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is reportedly a mutual interest between Landry and the Saints.

The two teams that have expressed the most interest in former Browns' WR Jarvis Landry are the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Could McCollum’s recruiting already be having a positive effect?

The Saints, who have yet to make a decision on who their next starting quarterback will be, also need an upgrade in their wide receiver corps, even as Michael Thomas is expected to return this upcoming season. Landry would instantly be considered the No. 2 receiver if he were to choose to sign with his home-state Saints.

