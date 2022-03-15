BBB Accredited Business
Saints receive two third round compensatory draft picks

By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints received two third round compensatory picks, the league announced Tuesday. The first one, 98th overall, is from the team losing defensive end Trey Hendrickson and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and gaining only Tanoh Kpassagnon. The second pick, 101st overall, is from the team developing Terry Fontenot to become the Falcons’ general manager.

The team currently has seven draft picks for the upcoming draft:

First round- 18th

Second round- 49th

Third Round- 98th

Third Round- 101st

Fourth Round- 120th

Fifth Round- 161st

Seventh Round- 237th

The team traded away their original third round pick in exchange for cornerback Bradley Roby and lost their sixth round pick due to a Covid fine.

