Severe weather prompting warnings across Northshore, metro New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado warning issued early Tuesday for parts of St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes has expired.

Residents in these areas were warned to seek shelter immediately on the lowest floor’s interior room away from windows.

Another tornado warning was issued through 6:45 a.m. for a coastal area around Grand Isle, but it was canceled one minute later.

At 6:30 a.m., the storm line was approaching Jefferson and Orleans parishes. And a severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 7 a.m. for the St. Tammany Parish communities of Mandeville and Lacombe.

The Causeway bridge has closed to motorcycles, RVs and glass trucks as of 6:28 a.m., but remains open for other vehicles for now.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 7 a.m. Tuesday for St. Tammany Parish. (WVUE-Fox 8)

A tornado warning issued at 5:24 a.m. for an area including Albany, Hammond, Independence and Natalbany has been canceled.

A severe thunderstorm warning also has expired for communities to the west and north of Lake Pontchartrain early Tuesday (March 15), with threats including damaging winds of at least 58 mph and the possibility of 1-inch or larger hail.

A line of strong to severe storms was expected to pass through the New Orleans metro area early Tuesday (March 15). (WVUE-Fox 8)

Motorists who use the Causeway bridge are advised to use caution or delay their commute as the line of strong storms approaches. The Causeway remains open in both directions as of 5:55 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Over Donaldsonville Moving E At 45 MPH. 60 MPH Wind Gusts, Large Hail. Hail Damage to Vehicles is Expected. Expect Wind Damage to Roofs, Siding, & Trees. Locations Impacted Include Gonzales... @fox8nola #lawx https://t.co/4BkgpkmcBv — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) March 15, 2022

Stay with Fox 8 for the latest as this line of strong to severe weather passes through the Northshore and the New Orleans metro area Tuesday morning.

