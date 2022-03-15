BBB Accredited Business
Severe weather warnings expire as line of storms exits metro New Orleans area

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of storms that prompted warnings of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms early Tuesday (March 15) has mostly passed through the metro New Orleans and Northshore areas as of 7 a.m.

No reports of major damage or injury followed the severe weather, but commuters were delayed and phone alerts triggered by tornado warnings issued earlier in the morning for the community of Grand Isle and Tangipahoa, St. Charles and St. John The Baptist parishes.

Residents in these areas were warned to seek shelter immediately on the lowest floor’s interior room away from windows.

A tornado warning was issued through 6:45 a.m. for a coastal area around Grand Isle, but it was canceled one minute later.

At 6:30 a.m., the storm line was approaching Jefferson and Orleans parishes, and by 7 a.m. it had passed. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 7 a.m. for the St. Tammany Parish communities of Mandeville and Lacombe.

The Causeway bridge temporarily closed to motorcycles, RVs and glass trucks at 6:28 a.m. But the restrictions were lifted at 7:09 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 7 a.m. Tuesday for St. Tammany Parish.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 7 a.m. Tuesday for St. Tammany Parish.(WVUE-Fox 8)

A tornado warning issued at 5:24 a.m. for an area including Albany, Hammond, Independence and Natalbany was allowed to expire.

Also expired was a severe thunderstorm warning for communities to the west and north of Lake Pontchartrain, with threats including damaging winds of at least 58 mph and the possibility of 1-inch or larger hail.

Stay with Fox 8 for the latest as this line of strong to severe weather passes through the Northshore and the New Orleans metro area Tuesday morning.

