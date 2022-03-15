BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth announces retirement

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth is hanging it up after a 16-year NFL career. Whitworth posted a video on his Instagram account making the announcement.

Whitworth recently won Super Bowl LVI against his former team the Cincinnati Bengals who drafted him in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of LSU.

The former Tiger was also named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, was a two-time first team All-Pro, a second team All-Pro, and four time Pro Bowler.

Whitworth also won the BCS National Championship in 2003 and was a two-time First Team All-SEC. He started 235 games in his NFL career and spent 11 seasons as a Bengal and five seasons as a Ram.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls to his team during the first half of an NBA...
Booker scores 27 in 30 minutes, Suns sink Pelicans, 131-115
The Saints, Panthers, Falcons, and Browns have all shown interest in Deshaun Watson.
Watson meets with Saints, Panthers, and Browns; Falcons up next
LSU Tigers
No. 13 LSU holds on to beat Tulane 7-5
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
Safety Marcus Maye signing with the Saints
Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss