Riders will be charged fuel fees on rideshare apps in New Orleans to combat rising gas prices

A surcharge fee will be added to the total cost to help with rising cost of fuel, but for some rideshare drivers it won’t make a difference.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rideshare app drivers are sounding off on swift measures companies like Uber and Lyft are rolling out to help with rising fuel costs.

Starting Wednesday, March 16, in New Orleans, riders will see a $.55 surcharge on each Uber trip, which will go directly to the driver. Uber Eats orders will see a $.45 surcharge, which will directly go to the courier.

In a statement from an Uber spokesperson:

“We know drivers and couriers are feeling the sting of record-high prices at the pump, so we’re rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help. This consumer surcharge will apply to each ride or delivery and will vary by location, with 100% going directly to drivers and couriers. Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ease the burden, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback and may make changes in the future. Importantly, we’re also seizing this moment to bolster our efforts to help drivers make the switch to electric vehicles.”

But some Uber drivers disagree, saying the surcharge won’t help.

“That doesn’t really scratch the surface,” said Clayton Lacinak, who has worked for Uber for two years. “I’m only getting about 20 miles to the gallon in my truck, which I do fine, but it cost me $95 to fill up the other day.”

Uber’s competitor, Lyft, is doing the same. In a statement provided by a company spokesperson, they say:

“We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community. Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices, we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers. We’ll share more details shortly.”

Some rideshare drivers feel like the companies are taking advantage of the rider, by charging them more, and the driver, by not increasing compensation.

“Honestly, the surcharge that they’re offering is pretty much a slap in the face,” said Uber driver Laine Allemond. “It’s not $.55 per mile. It’s not $.55 per minute. It’s $.55 per ride. So whether it’s a five-minute ride or an hour ride, which I do have some of those... $.55 doesn’t mean anything.”

Nationwide, rideshare drivers are coming together for a “digital walkout” on Thursday, March 17, in protest of rideshare companies failing to increase driver compensation.

“They need to take a little less out of the pot,” said Lacinak. “You’re exploiting the rider and now you’re also exploiting the driver.”

Lyft did not specify how much extra its passengers will pay or when exactly the surcharge goes into effect.

Customers will start seeing Uber’s fuel surcharge by Wednesday, March 16. An Uber spokesperson says the surcharge is temporary for the next two months, but they will continue to monitor and may make adjustments based on driver and customer feedback. They say the goal of this surcharge is to “soften the burden of higher prices, not cover all of the cost of gas.”

