Vice President Kamala Harris visits south Louisiana

SUNSET, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited south Louisiana on Monday, March 21, to talk about internet access in rural areas.

Harris traveled to Sunset, La. in St. Landry Parish to highlight the administration’s investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet, officials added.

Before addressing those attending the event, she listened to what members of the community have to say about the importance of high-speed internet in the area, especially for students learning from home and small businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond, and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves were in attendance for the event.

