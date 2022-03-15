BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris visits south Louisiana

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Louisiana to talk internet acces
By Autumn Payton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited south Louisiana on Monday, March 21, to talk about internet access in rural areas.

Harris traveled to Sunset, La. in St. Landry Parish to highlight the administration’s investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet, officials added.

Before addressing those attending the event, she listened to what members of the community have to say about the importance of high-speed internet in the area, especially for students learning from home and small businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond, and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves were in attendance for the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies investigating shooting death in Metairie, Jefferson sheriff says

Latest News

Saints QB questions continue
OVERTIME PODCAST: Nola.com's Scott Kushner talks Jameis and the Pels playoff run
12-year-old stabbed, mother and children struck with vehicle during car theft, police say
12-year-old stabbed, mother and children struck with vehicle during car theft, police say
Anthony Moss, 51, is accused of stabbing a 12-year-old girl and striking her mother and...
12-year-old stabbed, mother and children struck with vehicle during car theft, police say
Bourbon Street bartender Spencer Hudson, 46, was among the five latest New Orleans gunshot...
Five more killed by gun violence identified by New Orleans coroner
File image
New Orleans commander named Montgomery police chief