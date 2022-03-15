Washington Parish woman booked for attempted murder

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies booked a Washington Parish woman for attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse with aggravated assault last week, according to the sheriff.

Tiffany Spears, 31, was arrested on March 10 after deputies were informed that she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with an ax handle and ran over him with her vehicle.

“Unbridled emotions always lead to a negative outcome,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Domestic violence is a serious problem nationwide and Louisiana law requires that Spears appear in front of a judge before a bond can be set.”

Authorities say that the victim was treated on the scene by Northshore ambulance personnel and was later transported to a local hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.