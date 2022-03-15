BBB Accredited Business
What would the Saints offer to get Deshaun Watson in a trade

Deshaun Watson met with the Saints on Monday. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have major interest in Deshaun Watson. So much so that they’re meeting with the young signal caller.

But having interest and a meeting, is a lot different than having a deal.

To get one done, the Saints will have to offer a small war chest. That includes at least three first-round picks, likely another pick and a starter.

Reports have speculated that player to be Ryan Ramczyk. The key word there being speculated

Sources tell FOX 8 Sports, as of now, that’s more speculation than fact.

Sources have also told FOX 8, that ideally the saints would get the Texans to adjust Watson’s contract in any deal.

But even if that doesn’t happen, the Saints would have to do some maneuvering to make Watson fit under their already tight cap constraints.

The most obvious way, would be to convert a significant portion of his $35 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. Spread it out longer than the four years remaining on his contract.

To create even more room, they could add voidable years to the back end of the deal..

Of course, Watson has a no-trade clause, and holds true leverage in his next destination.

