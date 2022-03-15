BBB Accredited Business
Woman arrested for drugs for fourth time in less than a year

Madelyn Payne
Madelyn Payne(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested for the fourth time in less than a year for bulk quantities of heroin and fentanyl.

According to a post from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, this is not the first time this woman has been arrested either.

Deputies arrested Madelyn Payne for receiving bulk quantities of heroin and fentanyl which she was then distributing around East Baton Rouge Parish according to deputies.

The report goes on to say after Payne was taken into custody deputies got a search warrant for her residence and storage units.

Evidence in the fourth arrest of Madelyn Payne
Evidence in the fourth arrest of Madelyn Payne(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following items were seized as a result:

½ pound of Fentanyl (approx. street value $20,000)

1.7 pounds of Heroin (approx. street value $54,000)

According to the deputies, Payne is currently out on three bonds from a previous EBRSO Narcotics arrest within the last year and a half relating to the distribution of heroin.

Payne is currently out on 3 bonds from previous EBRSO Narcotics arrest within the last year and...
Payne has been arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute (heroin), and possession with intent to distribute (fentanyl).

