Woman killed, man injured near Seventh Ward church, NOPD says

A man and woman were shot shortly before noon Tuesday near St. John Divine Missionary Baptist...
A man and woman were shot shortly before noon Tuesday near St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church in the Seventh Ward, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- just before midday Tuesday (March 15) near a Seventh Ward church, New Orleans police said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were shot at approximately 11:50 a.m. near the St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church at 1763 North Derbigny Street.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old unidentified man was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Police were searching for a single suspect who fled the scene on foot toward Elysian Fields Avenue, according to initial reports from the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

