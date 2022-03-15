Woman killed, man injured near Seventh Ward church, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- just before midday Tuesday (March 15) near a Seventh Ward church, New Orleans police said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were shot at approximately 11:50 a.m. near the St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church at 1763 North Derbigny Street.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old unidentified man was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Police were searching for a single suspect who fled the scene on foot toward Elysian Fields Avenue, according to initial reports from the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.