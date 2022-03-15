Zack: Storms this morning, sun by afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather is upon us Tuesday morning, with the greatest impacts on the area looking to hit right during the morning commute.

A strong line of storms will progress across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi as we go through the morning hours. There is a threat for tornado warnings, heavy rains, gusty winds and maybe even some small hail. The good news is this line will move quickly, so expect a few stormy hours followed by clearing later in the morning.

By this afternoon, bright sun looks to return to the forecast which will make for a great second half of the day. That sun will be a warm one, too, allowing for highs to get into the middle 70s.

Weather quiets down for Wednesday on into St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. Highs stay in the 70s with that good-feeling low humidity hanging around. This quiet part of the forecast lasts until Friday morning, when our next storm chance enters the picture. The storms Friday will ride in on a cold front which clears out for the weekend. That means sunny skies return for Saturday and Sunday, with a small cool-down into the 60s and 70s for highs.

