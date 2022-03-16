13-year-old killed near Taylor Park loved football, video games, mom says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of one of New Orleans’ latest murder victims, 13-year-old Byron Thomas, is heartbroken and demanding answers from officials.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening near Taylor Park in Hoffman Triangle.

The middle schooler was an innocent victim, according to devastated family members.

Byron Thomas, 13, was shot and killed near Taylor Park on Tues., March 15. (Family)

Carla Thomas is still in shock.

“I just keep thinking about my son,” she told Fox 8. “I know he didn’t deserve this.”

Thomas says she noticed a crime scene on her way back home and neighbors informed her that her son may have been shot. She says police held her back from the scene and she was unable to see her child.

Neighbors say they heard more than a dozen shots just after 8:30 p.m. Byron and an unidentified 18-year-old were killed.

Thomas says nobody from NOPD or the city has contacted her yet.

“Not a detective, not a nothing, not a nobody reached out to me,” she says. “This is a 13-year-old. They are broadcasting that they are doing an investigation when you have not reached out to the parent. How dare you? That is a slap in my face as a mother and a citizen of this city. That is a slap in my face.”

Byron is remembered as a normal boy who never gave his mother any trouble. She says he loved football and video games.

“There are so many questions I have... My heart is so.. crying,” she said, holding back tears.

A vigil will be planned in the coming days.

