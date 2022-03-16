BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

13-year-old killed near Taylor Park loved football, video games, mom says

By Natasha Robin
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of one of New Orleans’ latest murder victims, 13-year-old Byron Thomas, is heartbroken and demanding answers from officials.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening near Taylor Park in Hoffman Triangle.

The middle schooler was an innocent victim, according to devastated family members.

Byron Thomas, 13, was shot and killed near Taylor Park on Tues., March 15.
Byron Thomas, 13, was shot and killed near Taylor Park on Tues., March 15.(Family)

Carla Thomas is still in shock.

“I just keep thinking about my son,” she told Fox 8. “I know he didn’t deserve this.”

Thomas says she noticed a crime scene on her way back home and neighbors informed her that her son may have been shot. She says police held her back from the scene and she was unable to see her child.

Neighbors say they heard more than a dozen shots just after 8:30 p.m. Byron and an unidentified 18-year-old were killed.

Thomas says nobody from NOPD or the city has contacted her yet.

“Not a detective, not a nothing, not a nobody reached out to me,” she says. “This is a 13-year-old. They are broadcasting that they are doing an investigation when you have not reached out to the parent. How dare you? That is a slap in my face as a mother and a citizen of this city. That is a slap in my face.”

Byron is remembered as a normal boy who never gave his mother any trouble. She says he loved football and video games.

Byron Thomas, 13, was shot and killed near Taylor Park on Tues., March 15.
Byron Thomas, 13, was shot and killed near Taylor Park on Tues., March 15.(Family)

“There are so many questions I have... My heart is so.. crying,” she said, holding back tears.

A vigil will be planned in the coming days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Car break-ins latest
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen around busy CBD parking lot in the middle of the day

Latest News

NOEW - New Orleans Entrepreneur Week
NOEW - New Orleans Entrepreneur Week
Signs Your Child Needs Glasses
Signs Your Child Needs Glasses
AgMagic on the River
AgMagic on the River
Eat Your Greens
Eat Your Greens
Playnola
Playnola