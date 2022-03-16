BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.(Source: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One of two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, died following Tuesday’s shootout in Spanaway, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.

“Please pray for Dom and for all that knew him and love him,” the statement on the law enforcement group’s Facebook page said.

Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington. (KING, Pierce County Sheriff's Dept via CNN)

The News Tribune reports Calata was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma after the shooting. He had been with the sheriff’s department for more than six years and was in the National Guard. Before that, Calata served five years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, was married and had a 4-year-old son.

The other deputy was identified as Rich Scaniffe, 45. Scaniffe was in serious condition after undergoing surgery at the St. Joseph Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Scaniffe has been with the department for 21 years. He is a patrol sergeant assigned to the Mountain detachment and commander of the SWAT team. Scaniffe is married and has a daughter in elementary school, officials said.

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, the sheriff says. (Source: KIRO/CNN)

“These are guys who have a heart for public service,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said. “It’s a tragedy all the way around.”

The suspect was killed in the shootout.

The deputies were helping the South Sound Gang Task Force serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.

The man, who police said has prior felony convictions, was believed to be a candidate for the three strikes law. That means he would have faced life in prison if convicted of another crime.

Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, the 45-year-old SWAT commander, is in serious condition after undergoing...
Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, the 45-year-old SWAT commander, is in serious condition after undergoing surgery. A 21-year veteran of the force, he is married and has a young daughter, the sheriff’s department says.(Source: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Car break-ins latest
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen around busy CBD parking lot in the middle of the day

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
A Tennessee woman is helping her Ukrainian family escape the Ukraine-Russian conflict through...
Tennessee woman helping family members in middle of Ukraine-Russian conflict
Deanna Cook, left, poses for a photograph with her mother Colleen at their home in Malden,...
House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair
Donna Craig-Brown holds "Doug" what was believed to be the world's largest potato in the garden...
World’s largest potato denied title because it’s not actually a potato at all
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Ex-Virginia police officer pleads guilty to storming Capitol