BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Biden signs renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden signed the renewed Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: $2 million price tag, little oversight for Kenner post-Ida tree removal
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans East street light concerns
Fox 8 Defenders: 4,000+ street lights out citywide, New Orleans East residents say they’re disproportionately impacted
Source: Saints sign Kentavius Street.
Source: Saints sign Kentavius Street