Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account

(WVUE) - Britney Spears’ family drama, secrets, and risque photoshoots will no longer be shared with her fans on the social media platform. According to TMZ, the pop star removed her page, Instagram did not.

Spears used her Instagram to speak out against her family, conservatorship, and love for her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Fans are left confused with no answers, only speculations on what happened and why she did it. Weeks prior to her removing her page, she did inform fans that she will be returning to Las Vegas.

Last month, she posted on Instagram that she was leaving her California home, the same home that she would post from sending dance videos.

“So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post at the time “I’ve lived in this house for seven years, and I’m in the process of buying a new home … It’s time for change!”

She continued, “I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now. I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room … But honestly, I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!”

There has been no response from Instagram or her reps on the pop star’s removal of her page.

