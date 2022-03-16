Bruce: Dry skies through St. Patrick’s Day-Storms return late Thursday into Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are in between storm systems as we move through the middle of the week and get set for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Some periods of clouds can be expected Wednesday, as the upper disturbance which brought Tuesday’s severe storms moves overhead. These clouds shouldn’t produce any rain but we may turn cloudy at times. By this afternoon, most of the clouds should dissipate, flipping us to bright sunshine to finish off the day. Highs will be a bit cooler as most locations top out right around 70.

The weather for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday is looking quite nice and should feel very much like spring. Highs will jump about 10 degrees, sending us into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. The humidity won’t be terrible either, so enjoy that good-feeling air.

Dry for now through St. Patrick's day w/ some sun & clouds. Rain chances return late Thurs-Fri morning as a strong system moves through. This will bring the threat of a few strong to severe storms. Better news into the first weekend of spring w/ sunny skies and pleasant temps. pic.twitter.com/f0RHiSwofV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 16, 2022

Our next storm chance arrives Friday morning, as a front swings across the region. This will lead to another severe weather risk for the area. Beyond that storm risk, the weekend is looking absolutely beautiful with sunny skies and slightly cooler conditions. Highs on Saturday will fall back to the upper 60s, with low 70s on Sunday. Another storm system next week looks to bring more severe weather chances.

