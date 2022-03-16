BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Heart of Louisiana: St. Ann Church

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - In an area devastated by multiple catastrophic hurricanes since the 1960′s, St. Ann Mission Church in Empire, Louisiana, is a survivor. The church’s white steeple would stand tall above the flat landscape when neighboring homes and businesses were destroyed and washed away.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation

Latest News

Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns this spring
Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns with mudbugs, music, more security measures
2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
Heart of Louisiana: St. Ann Church
Heart of Louisiana: St. Ann Church
Trombone Shorty to play Tipitina’s for first time in 6 years in Shorty Fest benefit show
‘Going to be epic’: ‘Shorty Fest’ back at Tipitina’s this Jazz Fest