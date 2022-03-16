Madisonville teen arrested for making explosives, sheriff says

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested this week for making explosives at his Madisonville-area home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a tip on Tuesday (March 15) about a teenager potentially making explosive devices.

After obtaining a search warrant on the same day, deputies say they gathered up enough evidence to make an arrest. Investigators also say that the teen allegedly attempted to destroy evidence that was stored on his cell phone.

Deputies say that no evidence was found indicating that the teen planned to use explosive devices against a school.

The teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for manufacture and possession of a bomb and obstruction of justice.

