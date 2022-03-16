‘Orbeez challenge’: Police warn public of dangerous social media trend

(Gray News) - Police in Florida and Georgia are reporting a new dangerous social media trend that has already injured several people.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department, north of Jacksonville, Florida, reports this latest trend, called the “Orbeez challenge,” encourages teens to conduct drive-by shootings with a gel blaster or Orbeez gun.

On Tuesday, officers reported the department had dealt with two incidents involving such a trend in the downtown area.

Hello friends, There are many “trends” on social media platforms. Recently the #OrbeexGun trend appears to encourage... Posted by Fernandina Beach Police Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Fernandina police say those involved were identified and released to their parents but also encouraged others to be aware of the trend and for parents to discuss the potential dangers with their teens.

On Monday, police in Georgia also responded to an incident where an 8-year-old and 10-year-old suffered injuries to their face and abdomen after being shot with an Orbeez or splatter ball gun.

Two teens are facing charges from that incident, according to the Peachtree City Police Department, along with a parent for permitting her son to operate a golf cart while underage.

SPECIAL PRESS RELEASE: On March 14, 2022, at approximately 1526 hours, the Peachtree City Police Department along... Posted by Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Additionally, the Peachtree City Police Department reminded parents to have conversations with their children about the serious implications of this dangerous trend.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.