Forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas checked, cashes for $8.9M

Wilbur Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec, 25, 2021, to Feb. 19.(Source: Oregon Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) - An Oregon man helped turn a lottery lesson with friends into a multimillion-dollar payday.

Wilbur Brown gathered with a group of friends on Christmas Eve at the Moose Lodge in Springfield, where a friend of Brown’s showed him how to purchase a multi-drawing Megabucks ticket, according to the Oregon Lottery.

Lottery officials said Brown’s friend bought a “26 for $25″ Megabucks ticket, an option that lets players buy a single Megabucks ticket for 26 consecutive drawings for $25, and Brown decided to buy one, too.

Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec. 25, 2021, to Feb. 19, and he tucked the ticket into his wallet.

“After the first few drawings, I’d check my ticket. Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn’t checking,” Brown said.

In February, Brown was at the Moose Lodge again and remembered his ticket. He scanned his ticket on a self-check terminal at the lodge, and the message “See Customer Service” popped up. Not knowing what that meant exactly, Brown then gave the ticket to the server to scan. This time the message was “Large Lottery Winner.”

Lottery officials said Brown, still not sure what he may have won, and other friends sitting at the lodge began using their phones to check the web for results. It soon became clear that he was indeed a large jackpot winner, having won $8.9 million.

Representatives with the Oregon Lottery said Brown opted to take the 30-year annuity option for his prize when he picked up his first check at the lottery office in Salem on March 8. After taxes, he will receive an annual check for slightly more than $200,000. He also set up a trust for his prize winnings.

Brown won his big prize on the eighth drawing on his 26-drawing ticket. His winning numbers were 15, 33, 34, 40, 42, and 47.

Brown was not the only winner when he won his jackpot. The Oregon Lottery said thanks to its contract with lottery retailers, the Moose Lodge received a retailer selling bonus of $89,000 – 1% of the jackpot.

“The last couple of years have been a challenge for us,” Moose Lodge manager Michael Scott said. “The influence of receiving such a big chunk of change is huge. We’ll be working with our members to figure out the best way to use the bonus money. And now everyone is buying the ‘26 for $25′ Megabucks tickets.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

