Southern Jags hit field for first practice under new head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags took the field for spring practice for the first time under new head coach Eric Dooley on Wednesday, March 16.

Dooley preached discipline and execution with tempo, tempo, and more tempo to start spring ball. In fact, the tempo during drills with the offense averaged about four snaps every minute.

So, a play takes about 10 seconds and they’re back on the line and ready for another within five. And that’s just the first day of what Dooley will clearly be drilling and drilling and drilling.

Just before he watched his Jaguars on the field for their first spring practice, new Southern head football coach Eric Dooley met with sports journalists.

His Prairie View team last year averaged almost 70 snaps per game, which was second in the SWAC behind FAMU.

Starting in Wednesday’s 70-degree weather, Dooley is looking for one of his three Jaguar quarterbacks out there this spring to emerge as the leader who can command the huddle, get the play in quick, line up, and go by the spring game on April 9.

RELATED: Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University

Dooley was officially named the program’s 20th head coach on Dec. 7, 2021.

Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.