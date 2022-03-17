BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe; father in custody

The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean has been canceled after South Fulton police found her safe.

Her biological father, 33-year-old Erjahn McClean, has been taken into custody in connection to her disappearance.

Georgia authorities say she was abducted Wednesday night from a home in South Fulton.

CBS46 went to the 5000 block of Upper Elm Street where Cali was last seen on Wednesday.

Rosetta Dobbins, the mother of the toddler, told CBS46 that she and Cali were visiting South Fulton to see her mother’s best friend who lives in the county. Dobbins said on Wednesday Cali’s father suddenly started contacting her and was requesting to see Cali.

She said McClean lives in New York but in a matter of a few hours he showed up to her friend’s home in South Fulton County. She said he started acting very aggressively and was banging on the front door of the home where they were staying, demanding to see Cali.

Dobbins said when she eventually came outside with Cali so that he could see her, he assaulted Dobbins, took her phone, snatched little Cali and took off in a black 2022 Land Rover.

Dobbins said Cali was still wearing her pink two-piece night set when she was kidnapped by McClean. Dobbins told CBS46 that she is no longer in a relationship with McClean but she allows him to see his daughter Cali.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies investigating shooting death in Metairie, Jefferson sheriff says

Latest News

Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US troops die in Osprey crash in Norway during NATO drill
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm
FILE - Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville,...
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88