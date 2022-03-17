BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Sun and clouds for St Patrick’s day-Storms late night into Friday morning

By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - - After some morning fog, skies will stay dry with passing clouds for your St. Patrick’s day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

An upper low is pushing east and will trigger storms late night Thursday into Friday. Friday will be quite warm with some strong to severe storms beginning in the wee hours of the morning through the rush hour. The Storm Prediction Center highlights southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast for Severe risk. Temperatures on Friday should peak around 80 before a cold front sweeps through during the day. The weekend should be nice with highs in the 60s and low 70s and plenty of sunshine. Spring arrives Sunday and the weather will live up to the season Saturday and Sunday.

