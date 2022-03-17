Bruce: Sun and clouds for St Patrick’s day-Storms late night into Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - - After some morning fog, skies will stay dry with passing clouds for your St. Patrick’s day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Bruce: No GREE around here on your St Patrick's day. That is a good thing because in the weather world that means rain on the map. Dry and warmer today, but stormy skies return later tonight and a few strong storms by morning. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/1rT0iQOk9L — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 17, 2022

An upper low is pushing east and will trigger storms late night Thursday into Friday. Friday will be quite warm with some strong to severe storms beginning in the wee hours of the morning through the rush hour. The Storm Prediction Center highlights southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast for Severe risk. Temperatures on Friday should peak around 80 before a cold front sweeps through during the day. The weekend should be nice with highs in the 60s and low 70s and plenty of sunshine. Spring arrives Sunday and the weather will live up to the season Saturday and Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.