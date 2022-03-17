BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Deputy fires shots; juveniles apprehended without injuries, Jefferson sheriff says

The two teenagers were in a vehicle that was discovered to be stolen from New Orleans, the sheriff says
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - After responding to calls about a disturbance in the area, a deputy discharged their firearm after an interaction with two juvenile suspects, said Jefferson Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

After the shots were fired, the juveniles, believed to be aged 14 and 15, were arrested unharmed, the sheriff said.

Authorities say that deputies were called out to the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Second Zion in Marrero around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night amid reports of a suspicious vehicle, described as a Toyota RAV4, in the area. A concerned resident also said that there may have been gunfire in the area.

Deputies located the vehicle in question and began engaging with the two juveniles inside. During this interaction, one of the deputies discharged their firearm and the juveniles fled.

The vehicle in question crashed into a canal on Plaza Drive after a pursuit and deputies proceeded to follow the fleeing suspects on foot. One suspect was apprehended in the 1900 block of Ames Blvd. and the other was located behind a business in the 6200 block of Lapalco Blvd.

Both suspects were transported to area hospitals for treatment for injuries sustained in the vehicle crash.

After the vehicle was removed from the canal, it was found to be stolen out of New Orleans.

Both suspects will be booked on a number of charges upon their release from the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw

Latest News

Mackie brothers help NOLA East
Mackie brothers bring multi-million dollar projects to expand arts and sciences in New Orleans East
Mid City shooting
Body shop employee shot by a customer in Mid City after an argument
Canal St shooting
Canal St shooting
Mid City shooting
Mid City shooting
Mackie brothers help NOLA East
Mackie brothers help NOLA East