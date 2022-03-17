Deputy fires shots; juveniles apprehended without injuries, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - After responding to calls about a disturbance in the area, a deputy discharged their firearm after an interaction with two juvenile suspects, said Jefferson Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

After the shots were fired, the juveniles, believed to be aged 14 and 15, were arrested unharmed, the sheriff said.

Authorities say that deputies were called out to the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Second Zion in Marrero around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night amid reports of a suspicious vehicle, described as a Toyota RAV4, in the area. A concerned resident also said that there may have been gunfire in the area.

Deputies located the vehicle in question and began engaging with the two juveniles inside. During this interaction, one of the deputies discharged their firearm and the juveniles fled.

The vehicle in question crashed into a canal on Plaza Drive after a pursuit and deputies proceeded to follow the fleeing suspects on foot. One suspect was apprehended in the 1900 block of Ames Blvd. and the other was located behind a business in the 6200 block of Lapalco Blvd.

Both suspects were transported to area hospitals for treatment for injuries sustained in the vehicle crash.

After the vehicle was removed from the canal, it was found to be stolen out of New Orleans.

Both suspects will be booked on a number of charges upon their release from the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.