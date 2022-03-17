BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle.

Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

Lottery officials say Avery was given the scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

Avery chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, reported by Western Mass News.

The Big Y Express store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw

Latest News

Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional...
Rep. Don Young, longest-serving congressmember, dies at 88
Mackie brothers help NOLA East
Mackie brothers bring multi-million dollar projects to expand arts and sciences in New Orleans East
Mid City shooting
Body shop employee shot by a customer in Mid City after an argument
Canal St shooting
Canal St shooting
Mid City shooting
Mid City shooting