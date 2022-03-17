BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns with mudbugs, music, more security measures

Louisiana Crawfish Festival announces new dates this spring
Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns this spring(tcw-wafb)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns to Chalmette with its fill of mudbugs, music and rides at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center from March 17 to March 20.

The annual event in St. Bernard Parish celebrates all things crawfish with restaurants and other food vendors featuring their own interpretations of crawfish-based dishes.

This year, organizers announced updated security measures for the event including metal detectors, bag checks and more police presence.

“Our festival attendees are our first priority -- that’s why we want to keep you safe and happy,” organizers said in an e-mail notifying festival-goers about the changes.

Last year’s event saw a chaotic stampede that happened during the height of the festival on Saturday. However, no major injuries were reported.

Another change this year: the fest will only sell session armbands for carnival rides to decrease long lines and wait times. Ticket scanners will also be used to track crowd size.

Festival organizers also launch a St. Bernard resident night on Friday. St. Bernard residents can show their IDs at the gate with their admission ticket and receive a free drink coupon (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) valid for Friday night only.

This year’s music lineup features Rockin’ Dopsie, Junior & Sumthin’ Sneaky, Cypress Pop Trio, Nashville South, Chase Tyler Band, Category 6, Faith Becnel, Rick Mocklin & the Southern Voice, Zita and Six Gun Solutions.

This year, the festival is allowing festival-goers to buy tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate for Friday to Sunday. Admission to the fest on Thursday is free.

Festival hours are Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Spring festivals return in Louisiana: Here’s how organizers plan to keep festival-goers safe
Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns this spring(tcw-wvue)

SEE ALSO: 2022 New Orleans Spring Festival & Major Events Schedule

In 2021, the event was the first large-scale festival to return as COVID-19 restrictions started to relax and vaccinations increased among greater New Orleans area residents.

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival originated in 1975 and has has since grown to become a Louisiana tradition. In the past, the festival attracted more than 120,000 people for the four-day event to benefit different charities.

For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the website, Louisianacrawfishfestival.com.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies investigating shooting death in Metairie, Jefferson sheriff says