Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns with mudbugs, music, more security measures

CHALMETTE, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Louisiana Crawfish Festival returns to Chalmette with its fill of mudbugs, music and rides at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center from March 17 to March 20.

The annual event in St. Bernard Parish celebrates all things crawfish with restaurants and other food vendors featuring their own interpretations of crawfish-based dishes.

This year, organizers announced updated security measures for the event including metal detectors, bag checks and more police presence.

“Our festival attendees are our first priority -- that’s why we want to keep you safe and happy,” organizers said in an e-mail notifying festival-goers about the changes.

Last year’s event saw a chaotic stampede that happened during the height of the festival on Saturday. However, no major injuries were reported.

Another change this year: the fest will only sell session armbands for carnival rides to decrease long lines and wait times. Ticket scanners will also be used to track crowd size.

Festival organizers also launch a St. Bernard resident night on Friday. St. Bernard residents can show their IDs at the gate with their admission ticket and receive a free drink coupon (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) valid for Friday night only.

This year’s music lineup features Rockin’ Dopsie, Junior & Sumthin’ Sneaky, Cypress Pop Trio, Nashville South, Chase Tyler Band, Category 6, Faith Becnel, Rick Mocklin & the Southern Voice, Zita and Six Gun Solutions.

This year, the festival is allowing festival-goers to buy tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate for Friday to Sunday. Admission to the fest on Thursday is free.

Festival hours are Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In 2021, the event was the first large-scale festival to return as COVID-19 restrictions started to relax and vaccinations increased among greater New Orleans area residents.

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival originated in 1975 and has has since grown to become a Louisiana tradition. In the past, the festival attracted more than 120,000 people for the four-day event to benefit different charities.

For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the website, Louisianacrawfishfestival.com.

