LSU arrives in Milwaukee for NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE (WAFB) - For LSU and March Madness, the clock is not yet ticking in the arena but it will be soon, as the Tigers take on Iowa State in Milwaukee on Friday, March 18.

LSU and interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry have been in a whirlwind getting ready for the Cyclones.

The Tigers will hit the floor Thursday for their official practice and interviews. Iowa State and the other teams in Milwaukee will do the same.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. on TBS. The winner will most probably face the Badgers of Wisconsin in their home state on Sunday.

