BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU arrives in Milwaukee for NCAA Tournament

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WAFB) - For LSU and March Madness, the clock is not yet ticking in the arena but it will be soon, as the Tigers take on Iowa State in Milwaukee on Friday, March 18.

LSU and interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry have been in a whirlwind getting ready for the Cyclones.

The Tigers will hit the floor Thursday for their official practice and interviews. Iowa State and the other teams in Milwaukee will do the same.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. on TBS. The winner will most probably face the Badgers of Wisconsin in their home state on Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Car break-ins latest
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen around busy CBD parking lot in the middle of the day

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU makes final preps before facing Iowa St. in NCAA Tournament
LSU Tigers
No. 13 LSU holds on to beat Tulane 7-5
Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU basketball earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament; preps underway with interim head coach