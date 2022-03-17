New Orleans CAO, Councilman spar over bill to freeze funding for some city departments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bill that would freeze the operating budgets of multiple city departments drew the ire of the city administration, but the councilmember who put it forward insists the legislation is necessary to kick the city into action.

Calling the bill “dangerous,” Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said it would impact hiring in departments already strained from COVID.

“We have a period of time right now where we’re at an impetus of being able to grow our economy and expand our services and provide these to the residents we’re responsible to provide for, and all of a sudden we have this de-appropriation essentially to four major departments that absolutely need it the most,” Montaño said.

The bill, put forward by Councilman Joe Giarrusso, would come into effect in June and freeze the budgeted appropriations of the Department of Public Works, the Office of Safety and Permits, City Planning, and the Law Department.

The affected spending would amount to around 24 million dollars.

Giarrusso said he put forward the bill following months of resident complaints, to his office and to his colleagues, about the length of time it’s taking contractors to finish work.

“If a project has to change a deadline, people understand,” Giarrusso said. “But when that moves three or four times, and they don’t have certainty that it’s going to be finished, that’s what really enflames them.”

If the bill is passed, the four departments wouldn’t be able to make new hires.

Giarrusso said every day he hears from residents complaining about how long certain projects are taking, pointing out a street project on Dominican Street in the Black Pearl neighborhood that’s been ongoing since February 2021.

“The point of this isn’t to make sure that people can’t be hired or can’t be fired, it’s to really make sure that residents are seeing the work that they need,” he said. “If the departments come up with the plans and start showing the work, and people start feeling the work, then the departments will have the ability to start taking on that hiring.”

FOX 8 went out to Black Pearl to speak with residents along Dominican Street.

Howard Hirsch, an orthopedic surgeon, has a massive hole at the end of his driveway, barricaded off with an orange barrier.

“I haven’t been able to use my driveway for a month, and they said it’d be for a week or so,” Hirsch said.

As a surgeon, Hirsch said he’s worried every time he gets called to the hospital off hours to care for a patient.

“I have big concerns. If I’m called in to care for someone in an urgent situation, there’s times that I’m concerned I cannot physically escape my neighborhood,” he said.

Montaño said the city needs to work on its communication regarding specific projects, adding that communication is one of the areas where there’s always room for improvement.

“There is work that needs to be done with our communication to our residents,” he said. “[This bill] has an immediate impact, and there’s no mincing of words related to it. If or when it was to pass, I no longer have this 24 million dollars available for these agencies, so they have to freeze. I cannot let them spend money in the anticipation that minds may change in July.”

But Hirsch said, at this point, communication isn’t important to him. He just wants his street to be finished.

“No one is accountable. No one,” he said.

The bill will be taken up in Thursday’s Budget-Audit-Board of Review Committee meeting at 10 a.m.

