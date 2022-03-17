Nicondra: Pleasant for St. Patrick’s Day, Strong Storms Overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some patchy fog around this morning, but the rest of the day should be pleasant with lots of sun. Temperatures start off in the middle 40s and 50s warming to the middle 70s by the afternoon. An upper low is pushing east and will trigger storms late night Thursday into Friday. Friday will be quite warm with some strong to severe storms beginning in the wee hours of the morning through the rush hour. The Storm Prediction Center highlights southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast for Severe risk. Temperatures on Friday should peak around 80 before a cold front sweeps through during the day. The weekend should be nice with highs in the 60s and low 70s and plenty of sunshine.

