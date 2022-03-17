Two killed in Hoffman Triangle identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified two people killed in a shooting near Taylor Park.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on March 14 at the intersection of S. Roman Street and Washington Avenue in Hoffman Triangle.

Sebastian Hubbard, 21, and Byron Kelly, 13, were killed in the shooting, the coroner reported on Thursday.

Kelly’s uncle, Brian Thomas, says the boy was at Taylor Park when shots were fired and struck as he tried to run away.

Thomas believes Hubbard was the intended target and his nephew was an innocent casualty.

“He was just 13!” Thomas wrote on Facebook. “My nephew is dead, my sister has to bury her child, her first born son. This is just unbelievable! 13! 13!”

Councilmember Lesli Harris issued the following statement:

“It is unconscionable that we’ve lost another New Orleans child, Byron ‘Little B’ Thomas, to gun violence. He and his family were having an ordinary night, which now has turned into something they’ll never be able to forget. I’m so very sorry for Byron’s family, friends, and school community. New Orleans, we must do better to make sure our youngest can grow into our future leaders. Please contact NOPD with any information that may help solve this senseless killing.”

