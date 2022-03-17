Ukraine’s leader makes a plea to Congress; Biden announces new aid for Ukrainians

President Biden and Ukraine President Zelenskyy addressed Americans on the same day as Zelenskyy pleaded for more help to fight Russia. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned virtual speech to the U.S. Congress during which he pleaded for more U.S. help. And as was planned, hours later President Joe Biden delivered a nationally televised address and announced millions more in U.S. aid to Ukraine as it remains under attack from Russian forces.

Zelenskyy spoke in English at the end of the address and spoke directly to Biden.

“Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” said Zelenskyy/

Edwards Hayes is the Honorary Consul to Ukraine in Louisiana. He reacted to Zelenskyy’s remarks.

“The president gave an impassioned plea for more help. I think you could see the level of desperation coming from the president because of the level of destruction is continuing and especially the number of civilian casualties continues to increase,” said Hayes.

Biden said the U.S. is providing an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine this week on top of the $200 million announced on Saturday.

“That brings the total of new U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $1 Billion just this week,” said Biden.

Prof. Chris Fettweis, PhD., is a foreign policy expert at Tulane University in New Orleans.

He commented on Biden’s comments.

“It’s almost more important what he didn’t say because he didn’t say that we were going to be instituting any no-fly zone or sending over any planes or supporting the Polish people to send over planes. There’s a clear line on what the president is willing to do or what he’s not willing to do. What he’s trying to do is keep us out of World War III, " said Fettweis.

Hayes still thinks the U.S. and its allies should provide a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Every ounce of support that the United States can give to Ukraine is desperately needed. I again along with a lot of people who are supporting the efforts of Ukraine really believe we need a humanitarian no-fly zone,” he said.

Biden and his team say having the U.S. and its NATO allies enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine would amount to a world war.

Louisiana’s two U.S. senators reacted to Zelenskyy’s and Biden’s statements.

“We don’t want escalation with Russia but there’s things you can do that will help them with a no-fly zone. There’s Sam 300s which are anti-aircraft, they are Soviet-era anti-aircraft that are currently in former Warsaw-pact nations that could transfer those SAM 300s to the Ukrainians,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana.

GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, also of Louisiana said in a statement that there’s nothing less than genocide going on in Ukraine by Russia.

And after Zelenskyy’s speech, Congressman Troy Carter, D-Louisiana, tweeted, “American remains unwavering in its commitment to the brave Ukrainian people.”

Fettweis was asked if Zelenskyy’s historic speech to the U.S. Congress would further irritate Russia’s Vladimir Putin who has not had the swift invasion of Ukraine intelligence analysts say he anticipated.

Yes, I’m sure he is,” said Fettweis. “He’s [Zelenskyy] clearly a charismatic very focused leader and he’s got a lot of talent but I’m sure that bugs Vlad to no end,” Fettweis stated.

