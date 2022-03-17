Victim shot to death near Plum Orchard, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are currently investigating a homicide near the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

The NOPD says that an investigation is underway after they arrived in the 4600 block of Lafon Drive where they discovered a gunshot victim that died on the scene. The victim was inside of a vehicle and unresponsive on the scene.

Police say they first received calls about the incident around 5:06 a.m. and the death was confirmed by authorities around 6:26 a.m.

This is a developing story.

