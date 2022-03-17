BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Victim shot to death near Plum Orchard, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are currently investigating a homicide near the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

The NOPD says that an investigation is underway after they arrived in the 4600 block of Lafon Drive where they discovered a gunshot victim that died on the scene. The victim was inside of a vehicle and unresponsive on the scene.

Police say they first received calls about the incident around 5:06 a.m. and the death was confirmed by authorities around 6:26 a.m.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw

Latest News

Mackie brothers help NOLA East
Mackie brothers bring multi-million dollar projects to expand arts and sciences in New Orleans East
Mid City shooting
Body shop employee shot by a customer in Mid City after an argument
Canal St shooting
Canal St shooting
Mid City shooting
Mid City shooting
Mackie brothers help NOLA East
Mackie brothers help NOLA East