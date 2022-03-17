Victim shot to death near Plum Orchard, NOPD says
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are currently investigating a homicide near the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
The NOPD says that an investigation is underway after they arrived in the 4600 block of Lafon Drive where they discovered a gunshot victim that died on the scene. The victim was inside of a vehicle and unresponsive on the scene.
Police say they first received calls about the incident around 5:06 a.m. and the death was confirmed by authorities around 6:26 a.m.
This is a developing story.
