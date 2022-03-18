BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Rain moves out-Sun moves in today through the weekend

Bruce : A nice and dry spring weekend
Bruce : A nice and dry spring weekend(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The storm and rain threat are gone just in time for the first weekend of spring.

Sun will return later this afternoon with highs near 80° just ahead of the front. The front moves in this evening dry with lows dipping into the upper 40s north and 50s south tonight. The weekend will see mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the 68-72° range. We will stay dry through Monday as our next storm threat comes next week on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation
Car break-ins latest
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen around busy CBD parking lot in the middle of the day

Latest News

Afternoon headlines for Fri., March 18
Afternoon headlines for Fri., March 18
Morning weather update for Fri., March 18 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., March 18 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather for Fri., March 18
Afternoon weather for Fri., March 18
Heavy rain and wind with tornadoes possible as a strong storm system pushes through the region...
Nicondra: Morning storms, but much improved by the afternoon