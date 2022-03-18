Bruce: Rain moves out-Sun moves in today through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The storm and rain threat are gone just in time for the first weekend of spring.

Bruce: As the rain moves out some sun will return later this afternoon. Highs near 80° with a spring feel. As the front moves in temps will fall a bit for the weekend in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Spring starts Sunday and it will look and feel that way. pic.twitter.com/AnpVdtDlFo — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 18, 2022

Sun will return later this afternoon with highs near 80° just ahead of the front. The front moves in this evening dry with lows dipping into the upper 40s north and 50s south tonight. The weekend will see mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the 68-72° range. We will stay dry through Monday as our next storm threat comes next week on Tuesday.

